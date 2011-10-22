DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 22 (Makes spelling Jibril to conform with previous stories)

Libyans should be allowed to vote within eight months to elect a national council that would draft a new constitution and form an interim government, Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Saturday.

For now, the priority was to remove weapons from the country's streets and restore stability and order, Jibril said at the World Economic Forum in Jordan.

"The first election should take place within a period of eight months, maximum, to constitute a national congress of Libya, some sort of parliament," he said.

"This national congress would have two tasks -- draft a constitution, on which we would have a referendum, and the second to form an interim government to last until the first presidential elections are held," said Jibril. (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)