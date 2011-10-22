DEAD SEA, Jordan Oct 22 (Makes spelling Jibril
to conform with previous stories)
Libyans should be allowed to vote within eight months to
elect a national council that would draft a new constitution and
form an interim government, Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said
on Saturday.
For now, the priority was to remove weapons from the
country's streets and restore stability and order, Jibril said
at the World Economic Forum in Jordan.
"The first election should take place within a period of
eight months, maximum, to constitute a national congress of
Libya, some sort of parliament," he said.
"This national congress would have two tasks -- draft a
constitution, on which we would have a referendum, and the
second to form an interim government to last until the first
presidential elections are held," said Jibril.
(Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)