* Libyan PM expects to step down on Saturday
* Assembly would form constitution, interim government
* Jibril says priority is to get weapons off streets
* Says country needs new vision to end reliance on oil
(Adds Jibril expects to step down on Saturday)
By Tom Pfeiffer
DEAD SEA, Jordan, Oct 22 Libyans should be
allowed to vote within eight months to elect a national council
that would draft a new constitution and form an interim
government, Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril said on Saturday as he
prepared to step down.
After the death of Muammar Gaddafi this week, the priority
was to remove weapons from Libyan streets, restore stability and
order and begin a process of national reconciliation, Jibril
said at the World Economic Forum in Jordan.
"The first election should take place within a period of
eight months, maximum, to constitute a national congress of
Libya, some sort of parliament," he said.
"This national congress would have two tasks -- draft a
constitution, on which we would have a referendum, and the
second to form an interim government to last until the first
presidential elections are held," said Jibril.
The National Transitional Council (NTC) that led the fight
against Gaddafi has said it plans to declare the full
"liberation" of Libya on Sunday after the killing of Gaddafi by
fighters who overran his home town Sirte.
Jibril, an expatriate academic who strikes a modern,
Western-friendly image, told Reuters on Saturday that he planned
to step down "today", a move he had planned to make once the
country was under full government control.
He said Gaddafi's death left him feeling "relieved and
reborn".
Commenting on the disgust felt by many at the sight of
Gaddafi's blood-stained, bullet-holed body, he told Reuters:
"People in the West don't understand the agony and pain that the
people went through during the past 42 years."
Jibril said Gaddafi's body, which lay unburied in a meat
locker in the city of Misrata on Saturday, would be buried
within 48 hours in accordance with Islamic practice.
Gaddafi's demise was the main goal that united the rag-tag
militias and defected army battalions that have battled his
forces since an uprising began in February.
PARTING WARNING
Libya's future stability will require the NTC that appointed
Jibril -- comprised of secular liberals, Islamists and tribal
elders -- to prove a willingness to compromise, a quality that
was anathema under Gaddafi's system of one-man rule.
Progress would depend on two things, said Jibril.
"First what kind of resolve the NTC will show in the next
few days, and the other thing depends mainly on the Libyan
people -- whether they differentiate between the past and the
future," he said.
"I am counting on them to look ahead and remember the kind
of agony they went through in the last 42 years."
Jibril said the north African country, which Gaddafi turned
into a major energy exporter, needed a vision for finding
another source of income because Libya had already consumed 62
percent of its oil.
"We need to seize this very limited opportunity," he said.
"We should use this time properly to build an alternate economy
as fast as possible."
Some Libyan officials have said countries that failed to
back a NATO bombing campaign that helped dislodge Gaddafi,
including Russia, China and Germany, or were slow to denounce
Gaddafi, such as Italy, could lose out in Libyan oil deals.
Libya's National Oil Corporation said this week it had
summoned Russian energy group Gazprom to a meeting in
Tripoli to discuss what the Libyans said was a breach of
investment obligations.
In a warning to Libya's future leaders, Jibril said the next
government must not to allow politics to influence the award of
oil contracts.
"I can advise the coming interim government that the
economic rule should be the rule. It's very dangerous to have
contracts based on politics," he said.
