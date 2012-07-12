* Jibril's party bloc romps home in capital Tripoli as well
* Outcome still open to appeal; role of independents crucial
* Jibril plays down speculation over future role
By Hadeel Al Shalchi and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, July 12 The moderate National Forces
Alliance of wartime prime minister Mahmoud Jibril scored a
landslide victory over rival Islamist parties in Libya's first
free national election in a generation, partial tallies showed
on Thursday.
Counts from across the North African country attested to a
resounding defeat for the political wing of Libya's Muslim
Brotherhood, bucking a trend of success for Islamist groups in
other Arab Spring countries such as Egypt and Tunisia.
Final official results are not due until next week. But with
a large majority of votes counted, Jibril's alliance had
unbeatable leads in Tripoli, the desert south, and the eastern
city of Benghazi, the cradle of last year's rebellion against 42
years of Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
"The people saw in Jibril an openness to the rest of the
world and they craved this openness after being closed off by
Gaddafi," Libyan political analyst Nasser Ahdash said of the
Western-educated politician who became the face of last year's
uprising.
Another Islamist group, the al-Watan ("Homeland") party of
former Islamist militant Abdul Hakim Belhadj, failed to take
off. Belhadj was even set to lose in his Tripoli constituency.
"We've got to reevaluate our performance and decide what
kind of alliances we would like to make or to be a strong
opposition by ourselves," party spokesman Anas Al-Fetory said.
No immediate comment was available from the NFA or Justice
and Construction, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.
In Central Tripoli district, Jibril's alliance won 46,000
votes against 4,000 for Justice and Construction. He scored
victories in three other Tripoli districts and an allied party
won the fifth.
"I voted for him," oil worker Ayman Abuda, 35, said as he
shopped for groceries in Tripoli. "I hope Libya now will have a
good future. The results show that my choice was right."
Rivals now have the chance to appeal the vote before the
result is declared final. Moreover, Jibril's nationwide wins
will not automatically translate to a majority of the new
200-head assembly since the bulk of its seats have been allotted
to independent candidates whose allegiances are hard to pin
down.
That assembly is due to pick a prime minister and cabinet
before preparing for full parliamentary elections next year.
Speculation is growing that Jibril could emerge from the process
as Libya's next leader - potentially as president if a new
constitution chooses that form of government.
Jibril is playing down talk of his future role for now and
has called for parties of all hues to come together for talks on
forming a national unity coalition with a priority of rebuilding
Libya.
Yet such contacts could be prickly, with Islamist groups
this week accusing Jibril of playing up his Islamic credentials
to woo religious-minded voters.
Jibril, 60, says he has been a devout Muslim since the age
of 14 and has long rejected the labels of secular and liberal.
"There are no liberals in Libya," said Suleiman Zoobi, an
independent candidate winner in Benghazi. "Jibril is a Libyan
who fasts and prays and whoever says he is a liberal doesn't
know what they are talking about."
Aside from his high profile in last year's uprising,
analysts said Jibril was seen as a safe pair of hands to rebuild
the oil-based economy, which the International Monetary Fund
predicted this week would quickly bounce back.
Many Justice and Construction candidates, on the other hand,
were unknown to Libyan voters, some of whom are put off by what
they perceive as links between it and Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood
- an affiliation the party denies.
