TRIPOLI, July 11 Two Libyan journalists were
abducted in a former stronghold of ousted leader Muammar Gaddafi
after covering the North African country's historic elections,
media freedom groups said, highlighting the ongoing instability
after last year's war.
The Committee to Protect Journalists said reporter-cameraman
Abdelqadir Fassouk and cameraman Yusuf Badi, who both work for
the Misrata-based Tobacts TV station, disappeared on Saturday
near Bani Walid, one of the last Gaddafi strongholds to fall
during the eight-month conflict.
The journalists had covered the elections in the western
town of Mizdah and were headed back to the TV station, based
Libya's third largest city Misrata. Tobacts TV lost contact with
the journalists at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Saturday and reported
their disappearance to the interior ministry five hours later,
the committee cited a Tobacts TV spokesman saying.
Reporters Without Borders said their captors have reportedly
demanded the release of detainees in Misrata in return for
freeing the two journalists. Libyan Deputy Prime Minister
Mustafa Abu Shagour demanded their immediate release.
"The freedom of movement for journalists in their country is
a reserved right... The government strongly condemns the
detention of the two journalists," he told a news conference
late on Tuesday.
While Bani Walid was a former Gaddafi stronghold, Misrata
was one of the first cities to protest against his rule during
last year's uprising.
The interim government has struggled to impose its authority
on a myriad of armed groups who refuse to lay down their weapons
and at times take the law into their own hands and detain
people.
