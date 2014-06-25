TRIPOLI, June 25 Less than a third of Libyan voters had taken part in parliamentary elections on Tuesday shortly before polling stations closed, the election commission said.

By 1730 more than 400,000 people had voted, the commission said in a statement. Some 1.5 million Libyans were registered to vote. Polling stations closed at 1900.

Officials had hoped for a big turnout to give a mandate for state building in the oil producer, hit by growing turmoil three years after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Andrew Roche)