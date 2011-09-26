UPDATE 4-Oil prices steady as reviving shale activity balances OPEC cuts
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
(Adds US)
Sept 26 Here are details of foreign embassies that have re-opened in Libya or will soon:
* BRITAIN - Britain re-established a full diplomatic presence in the Libyan capital on Sept. 5, seven months after closing its embassy in Tripoli.
* CANADA - Canada has reestablished its diplomatic mission in Tripoli, government officials said on Sept. 13. Ottawa hoped reopening the mission would help Canadian businesses win contracts as Libya rebuilds.
* FRANCE - France opened its embassy in Tripoli on Aug. 29 after a gap of six months.
* GERMANY - Germany's embassy in Libya reopened on Sept. 25. It had closed on March 3 as unrest grew. Germany has had a liaison office in Benghazi since May.
* IRAN - Ali Asghar Naseri, the Islamic Republic's ambassador to Libya, has returned to Tripoli, the foreign ministry said on Sept. 14.
* ITALY - Italy reopened its embassy in Libya from Sept. 2, the foreign ministry said.
* POLAND - Poland says it reopened its embassy in Tripoli on Sept. 15. It had operated from a temporary location in Benghazi.
* ROMANIA - Foreign Minister Teodor Baconschi said Romania has received approval from the new authorities in Libya to open an embassy in Tripoli. Romania will at first name a charge d'affaires and then an ambassador, when Libya has a legal government in place.
* SOUTH KOREA - South Korea on Sept. 8 reopened its embassy in Tripoli, an official said.
* TURKEY - Turkey said on Sept. 2 it has reopened its embassy in the Tripoli and appointed Ali Kemal Aydin as its new ambassador.
* UNITED STATES: U.S. ambassador to Libya Gene Cretz pledged support for the transitional government as he returned to work on Sept. 22, raising the U.S. flag over a re-opened embassy. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit) (Editing by Roger Atwood)
* Concerns over fuel demand also weigh on crude (Adds further details, updates prices in paragraphs 2, 8)
MILAN, Feb 7 Fiat Chrysler said its diesel vehicles were fully compliant with emissions requirements after the French authorities referred the carmaker's case to prosecutors as it has done with Volkswagen and Renault.
BANGKOK, Feb 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - As millions of people pour into East Asia's cities each year, the region's governments face the pressing task of easing the enormous strain on resources and infrastructure, and limiting residents' exposure to disasters and climate change risks.