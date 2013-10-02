MOSCOW Oct 2 Russia's embassy in the Libyan capital of Tripoli came under attack on Wednesday and gunmen tried to enter the compound, a spokesman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said.

He said that according to preliminary reports no Russian diplomats were injured.

"In Tripoli ...a shooting occurred and there was an attempt to enter the territory of the Russian embassy in Libya," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich, speaking on Russian state television.

"According to the most preliminary information there were no injuries among members of the Russian diplomatic mission."

Militants linked to al Qaeda affiliates attacked the U.S. consulate in Benghazi and killed Christopher Stevens, the U.S. ambassador to Libya, and three other Americans on Sept. 11, 2012.