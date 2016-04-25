BENGHAZI, Libya, April 25 A parallel national
oil corporation allied to Libya's eastern government was loading
a shipment of 650,000 barrels at the Marsa el-Hariga terminal on
Monday in an effort to sell oil for the first time, officials
said.
Loading of the Indian-flagged Distya Ameya had started on
Monday morning and would be finished later in the day, an
official with the eastern NOC in Benghazi said. Eastern NOC head
Nagi al-Maghrabi confirmed by text message that the tanker was
loading, and a Hariga port official said the tanker was expected
to sail later on Monday.
The eastern NOC said efforts to load the tanker at the end
of last week had been foiled by pressure from the NOC in
Tripoli, which has so far retained control over Libyan exports
with the backing of Western governments.
