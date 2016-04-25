(Adds statements from U.S. embassy, unity government,
By Ayman al-Warfalli and Aidan Lewis
BENGHAZI/TUNIS April 25 A parallel national oil
corporation allied to Libya's eastern government loaded a
shipment of 650,000 barrels at the Marsa el-Hariga terminal on
Monday in an effort to sell oil for the first time, officials
said.
The eastern NOC has long sought to export oil, but has been
opposed by the Western-backed NOC in Tripoli, which says any
such sale would be in breach of U.N. Security Council
resolutions. Western powers say protecting the integrity of the
NOC and central bank in Tripoli, which have kept functioning
throughout Libya's crisis, is crucial.
The renewed push to sell comes as a U.N.-backed unity
government tries to establish itself in Tripoli and win over the
capital's armed brigades, a move that has triggered resistance
from some eastern hardliners.
Pressure from the NOC in Tripoli prevented the eastern NOC
from loading the Indian-flagged Distya Ameya at the end of last
week.
But loading of the tanker started on Monday morning,
officials from the eastern NOC in Benghazi said. A Hariga port
official said the tanker was expected to sail to Malta later on
Monday.
A spokesman for the NOC in Tripoli, Mohamed al-Harari, said
there were two tankers docked at Hariga terminal competing to
load the shipment for the rival NOC branches.
He said that if the Distya Ameya managed to leave the port,
he hoped the international community would act to block it.
In 2014, a group pressing for more autonomy in eastern Libya
shipped crude from Es Sider terminal, but U.S. special forces
boarded it off Cyprus and forced it to return.
On Monday the U.S. embassy for Libya said it was "very
concerned about Libyan oil purchases outside of traditional
channels".
"All purchases of Libyan oil must continue to be through the
Tripoli-based National Oil Corporation," it said.
The unity government, which arrived in Tripoli late last
month, appealed to the international community and the United
Nations to help them "protect their source of national wealth
and not let anyone tamper with or control oil resources outside
the legitimacy of the state".
That government has said it will work with the NOC in
Tripoli to coordinate future oil sales.
The NOC in Benghazi claims legitimacy through the eastern
government, which was nominated by Libya's internationally
recognised parliament.
That government and parliament moved to the east as armed
groups that took control of Tripoli in 2014 installed a rival
set of institutions in the capital.
The U.N. Security Council said at the end of March that the
unity government had "primary responsibility" for preventing
illicit oil sales, urging it to communicate any such attempts to
the U.N. committee overseeing Libya-related sanctions.
The resolution also restated a call for member states to
cease contact with any "parallel institutions".
Libya's output has fallen to less than a quarter of the 1.6
million barrels per day produced before the 2011 uprising that
toppled autocrat Muammar Gaddafi.
(Additional reporting Ahmad Gaddar in London; Writing by Aidan
Lewis; Editing by Richard Balmforth/Ruth Pitchford)