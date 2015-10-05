(Adds more comments)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI Oct 5 Libya's oil production has
dropped to 300,000 barrels per day, less than a quarter of what
it produced before the 2011 fall of Muammar Gaddafi, mostly
because of insecurity and closed pipelines, a top official said.
The North African state is caught in a conflict between two
rival governments and their armed allies -- one internationally
recognised, and the other a self-declared administration that
took over Tripoli last year.
Naji Moghrab, the top state oil official with the recognised
government, told a local television channel late on Sunday
output was at 300,000 bpd because of fighting between various
armed factions and the closure of 50,000 km of oil pipeline.
Following the government split, Libya now has two rival
state oil companies. One is with the recognised government and
one with the Tripoli government, yielding often conflicting
accounts of who controls what oil assets.
"The main problem behind the low production is insecurity,
and of course the presence of Daesh near the oilfields," Moghrab
said, referring the Islamic State militants who have gained
ground in Libya in the chaos.
Fighters allied with Islamic State, the Islamist militant
group controlling parts of Iraq and Syria, attacked forces
guarding one of Libya's main oil ports on Thursday with a gun
assault and an attempted car bomb.
But that eastern port, Es Sider, and the other main port,
Ras Lanuf, have been closed since December because of fighting
between armed factions allied to the opposing governments.
Several oilfields have been shut for months by protesters
blocking pipelines.
Before the 2011 uprising that ousted Gaddafi, Libya produced
around 1.6 million bpd. But in recent years, its production has
been almost constantly less than half that because of fighting
or protests over jobs and salaries by local residents and
workers.
The internationally recognised government has been
campaigning for oil companies to abandon contracts signed with
Tripoli's National Oil Corporation, but many partners are wary
given that much of the state oil company's infrastructure and
contracts remain in the capital.
(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami in Tripoli; writing by Patrick
Markey, editing by David Evans)