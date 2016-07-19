(Adds detail, background)
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 19 A protest over wages
that has shut the eastern Libyan oil terminal of Hariga has
forced the operator of the Sarir oil field to suspend
production of 100,000 barrels per day, an oil company spokesman
said on Tuesday.
Omran al-Zwai, spokesman for Libya's eastern state oil firm
AGOCO, said production at the Messla oil field would also be
reduced to a minimum within four or five days if exports
continued to be blocked from Hariga.
Exports were halted on Sunday after a group of Petroleum
Facilities Guard (PFG) travelled to the port to protest over
what they said were unpaid salaries.
Two tankers have been delayed from loading as attempts are
made to mediate the dispute, a port official said.
Protests, conflict and political quarrels have reduced
Libya's oil production sharply since an uprising in the OPEC
member five years ago. Output has been fluctuating at less than
a quarter of a 2011 high of 1.6 million bpd.
No one at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli was
immediately available to comment on how the Hariga protest was
affecting daily production.
Several major eastern Libyan terminals remain blockaded by
the PFG, a national force that is internally divided. Key units
have shifted allegiances between different political factions.
Hariga, with an export capacity of about 120,000 bpd, has
largely continued to operate smoothly, though the NOC's eastern
branch temporarily blocked exports there in May amid a dispute
with the rival NOC based in Tripoli.
