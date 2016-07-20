(Adds details, background)
By Ayman al-Warfalli
BENGHAZI, Libya, July 20 Oil exports from the
eastern Libyan terminal of Hariga have resumed after a pay
protest by guards ended, but production at the major eastern oil
field of Sarir would remain suspended, officials said on
Wednesday.
Port director Yassin Ahmed said a Maltese-flagged tanker had
docked at Hariga after guards had been promised two years of
unpaid wages, and a tanker had docked to load 76,000 tonnes of
crude.
The closure of Hariga, which has an export capacity of about
120,000 barrels per day (bpd), had stopped production at the
Sarir field.
But Omran al-Zwai, spokesman for Libya's eastern state oil
firm AGOCO, said production at Sarir would be remain suspended
until AGOCO received money for equipment and to pay off debts.
Sarir previously had an output of 100,000 barrels per day
(bpd). Zwai also said that production at the Messla field risked
being reduced from 70,000 barrels to 30,000 barrels because of
storage constraints.
No one at the National Oil Corporation (NOC) in Tripoli was
immediately available to confirm the impact on national
production, but labour disputes, security problems and political
strife have already slashed Libyan oil output to a fraction of
former levels.
Production has been hovering at less than a quarter of the
1.6 million bpd the OPEC member was pumping five years ago.
Zwai did not give details of how much money the firm was
seeking, but AGOCO has complained repeatedly that it lacks
resources to restore degraded equipment.
The protest at Hariga was by members of Libya's Petroleum
Facilities Guard (PFG) who had travelled from another oil
installation in eastern Libya to press their case.
Several major eastern Libyan terminals remain blockaded by
the PFG, a national force that is internally divided. Key units
have shifted allegiances between different political factions.
Hariga has largely continued to operate smoothly, though the
eastern branch of the National Oil Corporation (NOC) temporarily
blocked exports there in May amid a dispute with the rival NOC
based in Tripoli.
