TRIPOLI Nov 10 Libyan oil output will easily
exceed 700,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of this year and
will be back to pre-conflict levels by about June 2012, acting
prime minister Ali Tarhouni said on Thursday.
Tarhouni told reporters that natural gas exports from
Libya's Mellitah terminal, starting point for the Greenstream
pipeline to Italy, would resume any day now.
He also said that no new concessions would be awarded in any
sector of the Libyan economy until elections are held. These are
scheduled to take place within eight months.
Before a revolt broke out in February against Muammar
Gaddafi's 42-year rule, Libya was pumping around 1.6 million bpd
of which 1.3 million bpd flowed onto the international market.
The revolt caused a virtual halt in production.
Output is now back up to about 570,000 bpd after a ban on
oil exports was lifted and engineers began returning to fields
deep in the Sahara desert which they had abandoned during the
fighting between rebels and Gaddafi's forces.
"Things are going very well in the oil sector," Tarhouni
told reporters. "My expectations are that we will soon pass
about 700,000 (bpd) by about the end of the year easily," he
said.
Tarhouni is heading the government during the brief period
between the resignation of previous caretaker prime minister
Mahmoud Jibril and the swearing in of his designated
replacement, Abdurrahim El-Keib.
Tarhouni held the energy and finance portfolios in Jibril's
interim government.