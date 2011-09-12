TRIPOLI, Sept 12 Italian oil firm Eni
aims to restart gas exports from Libya to Italy on its
Greenstream pipeline by October or November, its chief executive
told Reuters on Monday.
"The first thing we want to do is to restart immediately the
export of gas from Libya to Italy through the Greenstream, the
pipeline which links Libya to Sicily," Paolo Scaroni told
Reuters during a visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.
Asked when exports might resume, he said: "It's not easy to
give an estimate, because we have not yet visited all the sites
that are producing gas, but we would love to do it before the
winter sometime, so say October-November."
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Jane Baird)