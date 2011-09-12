TRIPOLI, Sept 12 Italian oil firm Eni aims to restart gas exports from Libya to Italy on its Greenstream pipeline by October or November, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

"The first thing we want to do is to restart immediately the export of gas from Libya to Italy through the Greenstream, the pipeline which links Libya to Sicily," Paolo Scaroni told Reuters during a visit to the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Asked when exports might resume, he said: "It's not easy to give an estimate, because we have not yet visited all the sites that are producing gas, but we would love to do it before the winter sometime, so say October-November." (Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Jane Baird)