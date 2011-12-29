TRIPOLI Dec 29 Libya's interim prime minister has told ENI his government would review contracts signed with the Italian firm during Muammar Gaddafi rule before the Italian firm resumes activity in Libya.

Agreements with Eni will be "reviewed and reconsidered in accordance with the interests of Libya before their implementation is resumed," Abdurrahim al-Keib was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.

The statement said al-Keib met with ENI's Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni on Wednesday.

It added that Scaroni requested that the company resume activity in Libya to complete projects under agreements signed in 2006 and 2010 (Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush)