MILAN, Sept 2 Libyan oil output should return to pre-crisis levels by the end of 2012 at the latest, the top executive of Italian energy group Eni was quoted as saying in the Wall Street Journal on Friday.

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni also reiterated Eni's plans to reopen the Libyan Greenstream pipeline by Oct. 15.

Eni expects it will take between 12 and 18 months for Libya to get back to its pre-war production levels, the paper said. Eni is the biggest foreign oil operator in Libya.