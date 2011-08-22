RIMINI, Italy Aug 22 Libya can reopen as oil and gas source before winter after the military conflict, Eni (ENI.MI) Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Monday.

"There will reopen a source of primary materials, of oil and gas, which being cut off has penalised us (Italy) terribly... that can happen before winter," Recchi told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

(Reporting by Paolo Biondi)

