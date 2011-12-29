MILAN Dec 29 A spokeswoman for Italian oil and gas group Eni said on Thursday a contract review announced earlier by Libya regarded two social sustainability programme agreements and not oil contracts.

Agreements with Eni will be "reviewed and reconsidered in accordance with the interests of Libya before their implementation is resumed," Abdurrahim al-Keib was quoted as saying in a statement on Thursday.

"The review regards two social sustainability agreements of 2006 and 2010, not oil," the Eni spokeswoman said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)