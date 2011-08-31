BRUSSELS Aug 31 European Union sanctions against six Libyan ports, four oil companies and more than a dozen other entities could be lifted as soon as Friday, EU diplomats said.

The EU's 27 governments reached a preliminary agreement on Wednesday to ease the bloc's restrictions against a list of 28 entities, they said, in a move to help Libya's interim ruling council resume normal economic activity.

Final agreement is expected on Thursday, diplomats said.

"The decision is to enter into force on Friday," one EU diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another said Libya's interim council had requested the lifting of sanctions against the ports, oil companies and as many as 19 other institutions.