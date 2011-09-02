* EU foreign ministers weigh help for Libyan transition
* Sanctions end after world powers pledge billions
(adds quotes, details)
By David Brunnstrom and Gabriela Baczynska
SOPOT, Poland, Sept 2 The European Union lifted
sanctions on Libyan ports, oil firms and banks on Friday as
foreign ministers met to discuss how to help the country's
transition from four decades of Muammar Gaddafi's rule.
The EU's Official Journal listed 28 Libyan entities freed
from restrictions, including the ports of Tripoli, Al Khoms,
Brega, Ras Lanuf, Zawiya and Zuara.
Also listed were Libyan Arab Airlines and energy firms
including the Ras Lanuf Oil and Gas Processing Co. and the Sirte
and Waha oil companies.
Banks listed were the National Commercial Bank, Gumhouria
Bank, Sahara Bank and First Gulf Libyan Bank.
The formal lifting of the sanctions came a day after world
powers meeting in Paris freed up billions of dollars to help
Libya's new rulers rebuild the nation after 42 years of
Gaddafi's rule and six months of civil war.
European Union foreign ministers meeting in the Polish
seaside resort of Sopot on Friday and Saturday were to discuss
how to help to stabilise Libya after the conflict.
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said the United
Nations would have a leading role in helping to demilitarise
Libya and ensure safety after the conflict ends, but Europe had
shown it has capabilities in this area.
"The way the EU will assist Libya depends firstly on what
the Libyan authorities want," he told Reuters.
"We have a trust credit among the new authorities and we
will want to use it to support peaceful transformation towards a
democracy in Libya," he said, adding that oil-exporting North
African state was a valuable ally for Europe.
"Libya is potentially a wealthy country, key because of
Europe's drive to diversify energy sources," he said.
EU states have been discussing the possibility of helping
Libya with security sector reform and in police training. The
transitional administration has called for help in reforming the
judiciary reforms and improving governance.
"Everybody agrees this has to be a United Nations-led
involvement, which is not likely to be of any military nature.
The Libyans have said no to both military observers and any
peacekeeping mission," said Finnish Foreign Minister Erkki
Tuomioja.
"A police mission looks perhaps the likeliest possibility at
the moment," he added.
In a statement, French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe
said that rescinding the sanctions showed the EU's determination
to do whatever was necessary to support the interim
authorities.
"The unfreezing of these assets will enable the new
Libyan authorities to have the means to answer the more
immediate urgencies, in particular in the humanitarian field,
and to ensure the good functioning of the administration and of
public services and favour the rebound of the Libyan
economy."
Earlier this week, NATO allies, most of whom are EU
members, started mapping out ways the military alliance could
back Libya's ruling interim council in ensuring a peaceful
transition.
One option being discussed is for NATO to maintain an arms
embargo in Libya even after a no-fly zone mandated by the United
Nations is lifted and hostilities cease.
"The point was made during discussions that NATO should be
prepared if the U.N. decides to keep the embargo after the air
campaign is no longer required," a NATO diplomat said.
NATO has conducted an air campaign that includes enforcing
the no-fly zone and a ban on weapons imports to Libya since late
March to protect civilians during the civil war.
In the Paris talks with Libya's National Transitional
Council, France, Britain and other powers vowed to keep up their
military backing as long as needed, but said the focus was now
on reconstruction.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday a total of
$15 billion would be freed out of the Libyan assets frozen under
sanctions. The figure included $3 billion the U.N. Sanctions
Committee has approved for release in the United States and
Britain and 1.5 billion euros ($2.16 billion) in France.
It also includes 2.6 billion euros of assets in Italy, a
billion in Germany and 700 million euros in the Netherlands.
(Additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Julien Toyer;
editing by Mark Heinrich)