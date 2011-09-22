Sept 22 BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The
European Union said on Thursday it had eased a freeze on assets
of the Libyan Central Bank and several other entities to support
the building of a new government.
An EU statement said that in line with last week's U.N.
Security Council resolution on Libya, frozen funds from entities
would be released "for humanitarian and civilian needs, to
support renewed activity in the Libyan oil and banking sectors
and to assist with building a civilian government".
The move also covered the Libyan Investment Authority, the
Libyan Foreign Bank, the Libya Africa Investment Portfolio, the
Libyan National Oil Corporation and the Zuietina Oil Co.
The bloc also lifted a ban on use of European airports and
European airspace by Libyan aircraft.
The European Union lifted an asset freeze on Afriqiyah
Airways on Sept. 16 and on Sept. 1 agreed to release funds held
within the EU by 28 other Libyan entities, including ports, oil
firms, banks and Libyan Arab Airlines.
The sanctions were lifted following a meeting of world
powers in Paris which agreed to free up billions of dollars of
frozen assets to help Libya's new rulers rebuild the nation
after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi's rule and six months of civil
war.
The European Union imposed sanctions on a wide range of
individuals and entities in Libya this year to isolate Gaddafi,
who was ousted from power in Tripoli last month.
