GENEVA Aug 19 An operation to evacuate thousands of Egyptians as well as some other foreign nationals trapped in Tripoli will likely begin in coming days, probably by sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"IOM is working on evacuating growing numbers of migrants in the Libyan capital who are trapped because of the fighting on the western front, who are increasingly vulnerable and now want to leave," IOM spokeswoman Jemini Pandya told a news briefing. "We have a very limited window of opportunity to carry out this operation because of the fighting."

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)