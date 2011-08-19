Russia says did not carry out air strikes on Syria's Idlib - Ifax
MOSCOW, Feb 7 Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said media reports that its planes had bombed the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib were not true, Interfax news agency reported.
GENEVA Aug 19 An operation to evacuate thousands of Egyptians as well as some other foreign nationals trapped in Tripoli will likely begin in coming days, probably by sea, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.
"IOM is working on evacuating growing numbers of migrants in the Libyan capital who are trapped because of the fighting on the western front, who are increasingly vulnerable and now want to leave," IOM spokeswoman Jemini Pandya told a news briefing. "We have a very limited window of opportunity to carry out this operation because of the fighting."
Feb 7 Emerson Electric Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs, and raised its full-year sales and earnings forecasts.
BERLIN, Feb 7 The founder of Media-Saturn, the consumer electronics group owned by Metro, is considering a legal challenge to the German retailer's plan to split into two companies, potentially delaying the move.