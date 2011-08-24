Aug 24 Here is a timeline on the civil war in Libya since protests against the 42-year rule of Muammar Gaddafi began in February:

Feb 15/16, 2011 - A riot in Benghazi is triggered by the arrest of human rights activist Fethi Tarbel, who has worked to free political prisoners, Quryna newspaper reports.

Feb. 17 - Activists designate Feb. 17 as a day of rage. It is the anniversary of clashes in Benghazi in 2006 when security forces killed protesters attacking the consulate of the former colonial power Italy.

Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.

Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on Gaddafi and his family, and refers Libya's crackdown on rebels to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Feb. 28 - EU governments approve a package of sanctions against Gaddafi and his closest advisers including an arms embargo and bans on travel to the bloc.

March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council meets in Benghazi and declares itself the sole representative for Libya.

March 10 - France recognises the National Transitional Council (NTC) as legitimate representative of Libya's people. Libya suspends diplomatic relations with France the next day.

March 16 - Forces loyal to Gaddafi approach rebel-held Benghazi. Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam tells France-based TV channel Euronews: "Everything will be over in 48 hours."

March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a no-fly zone over Libya and "all necessary measures" -- code for military action -- to protect civilians against Gaddafi's army.

March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.

March 28 - Qatar becomes the first Arab country to recognise Libya's rebels as the people's legitimate representatives.

March 29 - A London conference of 40 governments and organisations agrees to set up a contact group comprising 20 countries to coordinate efforts in a post-Gaddafi Libya.

March 30 - Libyan Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa defects and flies to Britain.

April 10 - Gaddafi accepts a roadmap for ending the conflict, South African President Jacob Zuma says after leading a delegation of four African leaders at talks in Tripoli. Rebels reject the plan the next day.

April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren.

May 30 - In his first appearance in a month, Gaddafi renews a ceasefire call in talks with visiting South African President Zuma but gives no sign he will heed demands to step down.

June 1 - Libya's top oil official Shokri Ghanem appears in Rome, saying he defected because of the relentless bloodshed.

June 8 - Western and Arab nations meet rebels in Abu Dhabi, discussing what U.S. officials call the "end-game" for Gaddafi.

June 15 - Gaddafi's government approves $31.4 billion budget for the rest of 2011, to show it is functioning as normal.

June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.

July 15 - The rebel NTC wins U.S. recognition as the legitimate government of Libya at a meeting in Turkey of the contact group on Libya.

July 26 - U.N. envoy Abdul Elah al-Khatib says after talks with Libya's prime minister that the government and the rebels remain far apart in efforts to end the crisis.

July 27 - Rebels win diplomatic recognition from Britain, which also expels the remaining Gaddafi diplomats from London.

July 28 - Abdel Fattah Younes, Gaddafi's former interior minister who defected to the rebels on Feb. 22 and became their military chief, is killed in mysterious circumstances.

Aug 14 - Libyan rebels take the centre of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, cutting the coastal highway to Tunisia that keeps the capital supplied with food and fuel.

Aug 20 - Explosions and gunfire rattle Tripoli after days of battlefield defeats leave Gaddafi's government and troops besieged in the capital.

Aug 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.

-- Gaddafi makes two audio addresses over state television calling on Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats" and saying he is in the capital and will be "with you until the end"

-- Rebels reach Green Square, the symbolic showcase the government had until recently used for mass demonstrations in support of Gaddafi. Rebels rename it Martyrs Square.

-- Libyan rebels say they have detained three of Gaddafi's sons, including Saif al-Islam, wanted for war crimes.

Aug 22 - Libyan government tanks and snipers put up scattered, last-ditch resistance in Tripoli after rebels sweep into the heart of the capital, cheered on by crowds.

Aug 23 - Saif al Islam, waving in triumph and taunting his father's enemies, surfaces in Tripoli overnight to prove he remains a free man, not a captive as rebels had claimed.

-- The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli trashing the symbols of his rule.

-- Russian chess federation chief Kirsan Ilyumzhinov says Gaddafi told him by phone he is still in Tripoli, alive and well.

Aug 24 - Gaddafi issues a rambling but defiant audio message overnight vowing to fight on to death or victory.

-- The rebel council says it is offering an amnesty to any of Gaddafi's entourage who kill or capture him. Council chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil says also that a local businessman offered two million dinars ($1.3 million) to anyone who caught him.

-- A rebel military spokesman estimates that "95 percent of Libya is under rebel control".

-- The NTC says it is planning high-level talks in Qatar with envoys of the United States, Britain, France, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates on the way ahead.