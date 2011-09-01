Sept 1 Here is a timeline of the civil war in
Libya since protests against Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule
began in February:
Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi
Tarbel sparks a riot in Benghazi, Quryna newspaper reports.
Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central
coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.
Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers Libya's crackdown on rebels
to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Feb. 28 - EU governments approve a package of sanctions
against Gaddafi and his closest advisers including an arms
embargo and bans on travel to the bloc.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself the sole representative for Libya.
March 10 - France recognises the NTC as legitimate
representative of Libya's people. Libya suspends diplomatic
relations with France the next day.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and "all necessary measures" -- code for
military action -- to protect civilians against Gaddafi's army.
March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of
Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.
March 28 - Qatar becomes the first Arab country to recognise
Libya's rebels as the people's legitimate representatives.
March 29 - A London conference of 40 governments and
organisations agrees to set up a contact group comprising 20
countries to coordinate efforts in a post-Gaddafi Libya.
March 30 - Libyan Foreign Minister Moussa Koussa defects and
flies to Britain.
April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills
Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren.
June 1 - Libya's top oil official Shokri Ghanem appears in
Rome, saying he has defected because of the bloodshed.
June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his
son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on
charges of crimes against humanity.
July 15 - The NTC wins U.S. recognition as the legitimate
government of Libya at a meeting in Turkey of the contact group.
July 27 - Rebels win diplomatic recognition from Britain,
which also expels the remaining Gaddafi diplomats from London.
July 28 - Abdel Fattah Younes, Gaddafi's former interior
minister who defected to the rebels on Feb. 22 and became their
military chief, is killed in mysterious circumstances.
Aug. 14 - Libyan rebels take Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west
of Tripoli, cutting the coastal highway to Tunisia that keeps
the capital supplied with food and fuel.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.
-- Gaddafi makes audio addresses over state television
calling on Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats".
-- Libyan rebels say they have detained three of Gaddafi's
sons, including Saif al-Islam, wanted for war crimes.
Aug. 22 - Libyan government tanks and snipers put up
last-ditch resistance in Tripoli as rebels sweep into its heart.
Aug. 23 - Saif al Islam surfaces in Tripoli to prove he
remains free.
-- The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya
compound in Tripoli trashing the symbols of his rule.
Aug. 25 - Gaddafi, in audio speech broadcast on loyalist TV
channels, calls on supporters to "purify" the capital of rebels.
Aug. 29 - Algeria announces that Gaddafi's wife, two of his
sons and his daughter have crossed into its territory.
Aug. 30 - The NTC says they are almost certain that
Gaddafi's son Khamis was killed on Aug. 27.
Aug. 31 - Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam, in a statement
on a Syrian-owned TV channel, promises a war of attrition.
Sept 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a
conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya.
-- The NTC gives pro-Gaddafi forces in Sirte until Sept. 10
to surrender or face a military assault.
-- However Gaddafi, on the 42nd anniversary of his coming to
power, urges his supporters to fight on.
