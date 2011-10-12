Oct 12 Here is a timeline of the civil war in
Libya since protests against Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade rule
began in February:
Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi
Tarbel sparks a riot in Benghazi, Quryna newspaper reports.
Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central
coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.
Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers Libya's crackdown on rebels
to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
Feb. 28 - EU governments approve a package of sanctions
against Gaddafi and his closest advisers.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself the sole representative for Libya.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and "all necessary measures" -- code for
military action -- to protect civilians against Gaddafi's army.
March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of
Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.
April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills
Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren, his government
says.
June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his
son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on
charges of crimes against humanity.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.
Gaddafi makes audio addresses over state television calling on
Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats".
Aug. 23 - The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab
al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli trashing the symbols of his rule.
Aug. 29 - Gaddafi's wife, his daughter Aisha and two of his
sons enter Algeria. Aisha Gaddafi gives birth in a clinic in a
border town hours after crossing the frontier.
Sept. 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a
conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya. Gaddafi, on the
42nd anniversary of his coming to power, urges his supporters to
fight on.
Sept. 8 - Interim prime minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in
Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken by his forces.
Sept. 11 - Libya has started producing oil again, Jibril
says. Niger says Gaddafi's son Saadi has arrived there.
Sept. 13 - Interim government chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil
makes his first speech in Tripoli to a crowd of about 10,000.
Sept. 15 - France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain's David
Cameron land in Libya to a heroes' welcome, promising help for
the new rulers.
Sept. 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on
Libya, including on its national oil company and central bank.
The U.N. General Assembly approves a request to accredit interim
government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the U.N.,
effectively recognizing the NTC.
Sept. 20 - U.S. President Barack Obama calls for the last of
Gaddafi's loyalist forces to surrender as he announces the
return of the U.S. ambassador to Tripoli and pledges help.
Gaddafi taunts NATO in a speech broadcast by Syrian-based Arrai
television station.
Sept. 21 - The interim rulers say they have captured most
of Sabha, one of three main towns where Gaddafi loyalists have
been holding out since the fall of Tripoli. Gaddafi's birthplace
Sirte and the town of Bani Walid continue to resist.
Sept. 25 - The first Libyan crude oil to be shipped in
months sails from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga for Italy.
Sept. 26 - The investigation into the 1988 Lockerbie bombing
is closed and Tripoli says it will not release more evidence
that could lead to others being charged. Britain says the
investigation "remains open".
Sept. 27 - NATO says Libya's interim rulers have taken full
control of the country's stockpile of chemical weapons and
nuclear material.
Oct. 9 - NTC forces capture the main hospital at Sirte as
well as the university and a lavish conference centre.
Oct. 12 - More than 80 percent of Sirte is under NTC
control. NTC forces say they believe Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim,
his father's national security adviser, is still holed up there.
