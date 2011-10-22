Oct 22 Here is a timeline of the civil war in
Libya since protests against Muammar Gaddafi broke out in
February:
Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi
Tarbel starts a riot in Benghazi.
Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of central
coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.
Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on
Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to
the International Criminal Court.
Feb. 28 - EU governments approve sanctions against Gaddafi
and his closest advisers.
March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in
Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.
March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a
no-fly zone over Libya and military action -- to protect
civilians against Gaddafi's army.
March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of
Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.
April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills
Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren, his government
says.
June 27 - The ICC issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his
son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on
charges of crimes against humanity.
Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli with little resistance.
Gaddafi makes audio addresses over state television calling on
Libyans to fight off the rebel "rats".
Aug. 23 - The rebels overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab
al-Aziziya compound in Tripoli, trashing the symbols of his
rule.
Aug. 29 - Gaddafi's wife, his daughter Aisha and two of his
sons enter Algeria. Aisha Gaddafi gives birth in a clinic in a
border town hours after crossing the frontier.
Sept. 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a
conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya. Gaddafi, on the
42nd anniversary of his coming to power, urges his supporters to
fight on.
Sept. 8 - Interim prime minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in
Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken by his forces.
Sept. 11 - Libya starts producing oil again. Niger says
Gaddafi's son Saadi has arrived there.
Sept. 13 - Interim government chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil
makes his first speech in Tripoli to a crowd of about 10,000.
Sept. 15 - France's Nicolas Sarkozy and Britain's David
Cameron land in Libya to a heroes' welcome.
Sept. 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on
Libya, including on its national oil company and central bank.
The U.N. General Assembly approves a request to accredit interim
government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the U.N.,
effectively recognizing the NTC.
Sept. 20 - U.S. President Barack Obama calls for the last of
Gaddafi's loyalist forces to surrender as he announces the
return of the U.S. ambassador to Tripoli. Gaddafi taunts NATO in
a speech broadcast by Syrian-based Arrai television station.
Sept. 21 - The interim rulers say they have captured most of
Sabha, one of three main towns where Gaddafi loyalists have been
holding out since the fall of Tripoli. Gaddafi's birthplace
Sirte and the town of Bani Walid continue to resist.
Sept. 25 - The first Libyan crude oil to be shipped in
months sails from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga for Italy.
Sept. 27 - NATO says Libya's interim rulers have taken full
control of the country's stockpile of chemical weapons and
nuclear material.
Oct. 12 - Government fighters capture Gaddafi's son
Mo'tassim after he tried to escape Sirte.
Oct. 13 - NTC forces say they have control of the whole of
Sirte except neighbourhood 'Number Two' where Gaddafi forces are
surrounded.
Oct. 14 - Gunfights break out in Tripoli between Gaddafi
supporters and NTC forces, the first sign of armed resistance to
the new government.
Oct. 17 - NTC forces celebrate the capture of Bani Walid,
one of the final bastions of Gaddafi loyalists.
-- A Syrian television station confirms Gaddafi's son Khamis
died in fighting southeast of Tripoli on Aug. 29.
Oct. 18 - U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton arrives in
Libya on an unannounced visit, urges militias to unite.
Oct. 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters
take his hometown Sirte, ending a two-month siege. Television
pictures show him wounded and alive but being manhandled by
fighters before his death. The NTC says he was not killed
intentionally. An NTC official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim also
was captured alive, but Libyan television shows a picture of him
lying dead on a stretcher.
Oct. 21 - Gaddafi's body lies in an old meat store, viewed
by hundreds of onlookers, as arguments over a burial, and his
killing after being captured, dog efforts by Libya's new leaders
to make a formal start on a new era of democracy.
Oct. 22 - Libya's outgoing premier says the coming days pose
a crucial test of resolve for the new men of power, who are
wrangling over Gaddafi's body, and about a formal end to the
civil war.
