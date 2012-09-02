By Omar al-Mosmari

BENGHAZI, Sept 2 A Libyan intelligence officer was killed and another wounded on Sunday when their car exploded in Benghazi, Libya's second largest city, a security spokesman said.

A bomb planted in the car, which belonged to one of the officers, was remotely detonated when the two got into the vehicle in a busy shopping district in Benghazi, Supreme Security Committee spokesman Abdel Moneim al-Hurr told Reuters.

Hurr had earlier said that a bomb had exploded killing the driver of a car who was carrying the device and that a passenger was wounded and taken to hospital.

But he later said the two men in the car had been the target of the explosion and that they were both intelligence officers.

A Reuters journalist saw parts of a body inside the wrecked car. The street was closed off by dozens of police and military officials.

The Libyan government is struggling to control a myriad of armed individuals and militias that gained power during an armed conflict that ousted Muammar Gaddafi last year. Benghazi was the birthplace of the revolt.

Gamal Abdel-Nasser is the largest and busiest street in Benghazi, home to many shops, cafes and restaurants. It is also close to one of the city's busiest hotels, the Tebesty.

Benghazi has been hit by several bombings and attack this year on international convoys and organisations as well as some Western missions.