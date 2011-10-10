LONDON Oct 10 Commodities trader Glencore is planning to lift its first cargo of Libyan crude oil since oil production resumed there, trade sources said on Monday.

The tanker, the NS Creation, was due to arrive in Tobruk on October 11 for loading, according to live ship tracking data AIS. Its destination port was not immediately known.

A Glencore spokesman declined to give an official comment.

So far, four cargoes carrying around 2.5 million barrels have been exported from Libya since oil production began in early September, according to Reuters calculations. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Eric Onstad)