LONDON Oct 7 Libya has exported its fourth cargo of crude oil since production resumed in the OPEC member last month, trade sources said on Friday, in a further sign that the industry is recovering after months of conflict.

The 600,000 barrel cargo, called the Seaborn, was bought by Austrian energy group OMV and Swiss refiner Petroplus , the sources said.

It is due into the Italian port of Trieste on Friday, according to live ship tracking data AIS. (Reporting by Emma Farge and Jonathan Saul, editing by Jane Baird)