* OMV, Petroplus buy cargo for Italy

* Libya has exported 2.5 million barrels

* Flows still a fraction of pre-war levels (Adds table, detail)

By Emma Farge and Jonathan Saul

LONDON, Oct 7 Libya has exported its fourth cargo of crude oil since production resumed in the OPEC member last month, trade sources said on Friday, in a further sign that the industry is recovering after months of conflict.

The 600,000 barrel cargo, on the tanker the Seaborn, was bought by Austrian energy group OMV and Swiss refiner Petroplus , the sources said.

It is due into the Italian port of Trieste on Friday, according to live ship tracking data AIS, and traders said at least some of the oil will be sent via pipeline to the Petroplus Ingolstadt refinery in Germany.

Traders said that the shipment was sourced from Agoco fields in east Libya and then transferred to trading house Vitol, before being sold in the spot market.

Libyan oil Agoco has pledged to give half of its early production to Vitol as payment for fuel supplied to rebels during the uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

EXPORT FLOWS

Libya has so far exported 2.5 million barrels of crude oil since production resumed in early September, Reuters calculations showed, but flows are still only a fraction of pre-war levels.

Demand from domestic refiners, production glitches and an internal struggle for control of the sector means flows are unlikely to gush until deep into 2012.

Three of the four cargoes for export were shipped to Europe and a one was bought by Gunvor and will be sent to Asia.

Libya is Africa's fourth largest producer and exported 1.3 million barrels per day before the conflict started in February.

Brent oil prices LCOc1 spiked to over $127 a barrel after the revolt against Gaddafi began in February but have now fallen back to near pre-conflict levels. Brent was trading around $105 a barrel on Friday. TANKER SIZE BUYER DESTINATION Hellas Warrior 381,000 Conoco Fos, France Trident Hope 575,000 OMV Trieste, Italy Unknown 500,000 Internal Zawiyah, Libya Wilmina 950,000 Gunvor Asia Seaborn 600,000 OMV, Trieste, Italy

Petroplus (Reporting by Emma Farge and Jonathan Saul; editing by Keiron Henderson)