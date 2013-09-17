* Exxon mostly involved in offshore Libya drilling
* Not clear if it will abandon Libya blocks
* Shell suspended Libya drilling last year
By Lin Noueihed
LONDON, Sept 17 ExxonMobil, the world's
largest publicly-traded energy company, said on Tuesday it would
cut back its staff and operations in Libya as growing
instability no longer justified a major presence.
While it is not a major investor in Libya's oil and gas
sector, Exxon's move highlights growing concern among
international oil companies that the returns on offer in Libya
may not justify the security and political risks that have grown
since the 2011 uprisings that swept the Middle East.
"The security and business situation means we can no longer
justify maintaining a large office presence in Libya,"
ExxonMobil spokesman Patrick McGinn told Reuters.
"We are not giving up on seeking to develop a business in
Libya. There are many ways in which ExxonMobil could add value
and we welcome discussion with Libya of any mutually beneficial
investment opportunities that may arise once the security
situation stabilizes."
The U.S.-based oil firm, which is mostly involved in
offshore exploration in Libya, declined to say how many staff
would leave or to give more details about its decision.
Strikes by disgruntled workers, separatists and local
militia have all but paralysed Libya's oil exports over the past
two months, pushing up global crude oil prices and costing
Western companies such as Italy's Eni and U.S. Marathon
hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenues.
ExxonMobil was one of several international oil companies
that scrambled to return to Libya after United Nations sanctions
imposed on Muammar Gaddafi's government over the 1988 Lockerbie
bombing were lifted in 2003.
In bidding rounds opening up territory that had been off
limits for years, oil companies accepted some of the industry's
tightest exploration and production terms.
OTHERS WARY
OPEC member Libya has reserves of over 40 billion barrels
but analysts have warned that some of the toughest terms in the
business, coupled with security concerns, could deter investors
and the oil minister said last year the country was seeking to
improve terms for foreign companies in the next round of bids.
Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011 following months of war and
sanctions but Libya's new rulers have struggled to impose their
authority in a country awash with guns and local militia.
Royal Dutch Shell suspended drilling and abandoned
exploration on two Libya blocks last year due to disappointing
results and other firms have postponed exploration due to
concerns about safety since the 2011 war.
Marathon is considering the sale of its stake in a key
Libyan oil consortium, sources told Reuters in July.
It was not clear if Exxon would abandon the blocks it won in
Libya as it scales back its presence in the country.
In 2005, ExxonMobil was awarded a license to explore
Contract Area 44 offshore in the Cyrenaica Basin to the
resource-rich east of Libya, returning to the North African
country for the first time since the 1980s.
Two years later, ExxonMobil said it was planning to greatly
expand its operations in Africa and named Libya as one of the
promising new markets on the continent.
In 2007, it won licenses to explore in Contract Areas 20 and
21, in deep waters off the central Sirte Basin.
Deepwater drilling began in 2009 but the following year,
Exxon announced that its well was not commercially viable.
Libya took the first steps towards restarting oil output
from some Western fields on Monday but production in the east of
the country remains largely offline.