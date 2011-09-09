NORTH OF BANI WALID/EAST OF SIRTE, Libya Sep 9 (Reuters) - Heavy fighting erupted outside the two main bastions of Muammar Gaddafi's supporters left in Libya on Friday as fighters loyal to the fugitive leader unleashed barrages of rockets on provisional government forces closing in on the towns.

Regular volleys of Grad rockets were fired on National Transitional Council positions north of Bani Walid and east of Gaddafi's hometown, Sirte, on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.

Ambulances streamed back and forth from the front line outside Bani Walid, carrying the injured. NTC fighters grabbed dozens of crates of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars and raced to the front.

In Teassain, 90 km east of Sirte, Reuters witnesses saw heavy rocket exchanges between NTC forces and the pro-Gaddafi still controlling the town. NTC forces were seen moving artillery in the direction of the Gaddafi stronghold. (Reporting by Maria Golovnina and Sherine el Madany; Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Mark Heinrich)