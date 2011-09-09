NORTH OF BANI WALID/EAST OF SIRTE, Libya Sep 9 (Reuters) -
Heavy fighting erupted outside the two main bastions of Muammar
Gaddafi's supporters left in Libya on Friday as fighters loyal
to the fugitive leader unleashed barrages of rockets on
provisional government forces closing in on the towns.
Regular volleys of Grad rockets were fired on National
Transitional Council positions north of Bani Walid and east of
Gaddafi's hometown, Sirte, on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
Ambulances streamed back and forth from the front line
outside Bani Walid, carrying the injured. NTC fighters grabbed
dozens of crates of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars and
raced to the front.
In Teassain, 90 km east of Sirte, Reuters witnesses saw
heavy rocket exchanges between NTC forces and the pro-Gaddafi
still controlling the town. NTC forces were seen moving
artillery in the direction of the Gaddafi stronghold.
(Reporting by Maria Golovnina and Sherine el Madany; Writing by
Barry Malone; Editing by Mark Heinrich)