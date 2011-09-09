* Rebels say captured 10 pro-Gaddafi fighters
* Bodies brought back from front line
By Maria Golovnina and Sherine El Madany
NORTH OF BANI WALID/EAST OF SIRTE, Libya Sep 9 (Reuters) -
Heavy fighting erupted outside the two main bastions of Muammar
Gaddafi's supporters left in Libya on Friday as fighters loyal
to the fugitive leader unleashed barrages of rockets on
provisional government forces closing in on the towns.
Regular volleys of Grad rockets were fired on National
Transitional Council positions north of Bani Walid and east of
Gaddafi's hometown, Sirte, on Friday, Reuters witnesses said.
Ambulances streamed back and forth from the front line
outside Bani Walid, carrying the injured. NTC fighters grabbed
dozens of crates of rocket-propelled grenades and mortars and
raced to the front.
NTC officials at a checkpoint 30 km (20 miles) outside the
desert town said that they had captured Gaddafi fighters on the
front and Reuters witnesses saw several men with their hands
tied behind their backs being driven away.
Reuters witnesses saw two dead bodies being driven back from
the front line in the back of a pick-up truck. NTC commanders
said they were pro-Gaddafi fighters.
Smoke rose from the front line -- now just 5 km outside the
town, which is 150 km (90 miles) inland from the capital Tripoli
-- as the fighting continued and NATO planes roared overheard,
monitoring the battles.
In Teassain, 90 km east of Sirte, Reuters witnesses saw
heavy rocket exchanges between NTC forces and the pro-Gaddafi
still controlling the town. NTC forces were seen moving
artillery in the direction of the Gaddafi stronghold.
CIVILIANS TRAPPED
Though Friday's fighting was the heaviest for days -- and
NTC forces were encountering heavy resistance as they inched
forward -- commanders did not say these were the decisive
battles to take the towns.
Bani Walid and Sirte, which is on Libya's central
Mediterranean coast, have been given until Saturday to negotiate
their handover to the NTC -- though a slew of previous
ultimatums were extended.
But interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril, speaking in the
capital Tripoli on Thursday for the first time since NTC forces
seized it on Aug. 23, said his forces would fight if attacked.
Another town, Sabha -- tucked away deep into the country's
huge southern desert -- has also not been taken by the NTC.
Most people in the three towns are trapped, the few who have
left say, by Gaddafi loyalists refusing to let them go and by
dwindling fuel supplies in areas surrounded by harsh deserts
that make escaping on foot impossible.
NTC field commanders said Gaddafi forces tried to push
through their lines overnight, firing rockets at one of their
positions 30 km north of Bani Walid, but were driven back
following minor clashes.
"There's no food, no water. A lot of people want to leave
but they have no fuel to power their cars and Gaddafi forces are
preventing people from leaving the city. They fire in the air to
terrorise people," Khalid Ahmouda told Reuters, a departing Bani
Walid resident, as he crossed an NTC checkpoint
in his car with his wife and two small children.
