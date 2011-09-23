This accompanies a special report on doing business in
Libya. For a PDF: link.reuters.com/det83s
By Emma Farge and Paul Hoskins
BENGHAZI/LONDON, Sept 23 Flanked by two
colleagues, a 60-something Englishman quietly worked the lobby
of Benghazi's Tibesti Hotel last week, targeting people likely
to be the power brokers in a new Libya.
Approached by a Reuters reporter, the man declined to give
his name or even shake hands, describing himself as "a very
private person".
Evenings, he was at the bar, smoking cigars and talking to
friends -- not in short supply given the number of former
British military currently in Benghazi, a rebel stronghold. The
men are there, a few of them told Reuters, as fixers or
"pathfinders". Their mission is to gather intelligence and build
relationships on behalf of UK companies in post-Gaddafi Libya.
His rivals said this man is a "super fixer".
They identified him as John Holmes, a highly decorated
former SAS commando and retired British army Major General. This
was confirmed by a a western diplomat and a member of Libya's
National Transitional Council (NTC) who has held talks with his
client, British firm Heritage Oil.
Heritage declined to comment when asked about its activities
in Libya and Holmes' presence there. A representative of his own
company, Mayfair-based Titon International, said only that he
would pass on a message when told Holmes had been spotted in
Benghazi. Reuters did not receive any response to that message.
Former members of the highly secretive Special Air Service
(SAS), or "The Regiment" as it is also known, have a
"frontiersman spirit" that makes them particularly well suited
to this sort of work, says one person with detailed knowledge
and experience of the inner workings of Britain's special
forces.
"They enjoy operating in alien cultures and environments and
like to be using their skills to be out ahead of the pack," said
the person, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity,
noting that many are also good linguists.
Holmes -- a fluent French speaker to judge by his
conversations in the hotel lobby -- is a former director of
Britain's Special Forces and holder of the Military Cross, one
of the country's highest awards for gallantry, according to a
brief biography published by the alumni association of The Royal
Military Academy Sandhurst.
Sources within the NTC say Holmes has made a number of
proposals on behalf of Heritage Oil, including providing oil
field security to help protect the Sirte basin from attacks.
SUPER-FIXER
One fixer, dressed in desert camouflage and wearing an
engraved bracelet to honour a dead comrade, told Reuters he had
served as a soldier in Iraq and Afghanistan and now worked for
one of about half a dozen companies competing for contracts to
assess damage to Libya's oil facilities.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said Holmes' job is
to forge relationships with senior officials.
Others are sceptical about how much a retired army officer
can offer. "I've seen lots of former SAS guys in the Gulf
allying themselves with various advisers," said one European
diplomatic source. "They are totally divorced from the
government now but present themselves as part of it."
Holmes is well connected, however, having started his army
career in one of the regiments that form the Queen's Household
Division and traditionally recruit officers from elite boarding
schools, the aristocracy and families with long-established
military pedigrees.
"These men often already have the advantage of social
confidence and wide connections ... Many, but not all, are also
academic high flyers," the special forces source told Reuters.
"SAS men will have operated in high-level political situations
and strange environments and are unlikely to be intimidated by
power -- political, commercial, financial, criminal or any
other."
One contemporary of Holmes' in the Scots Guards and SAS was
Eton-educated Simon Mann who, like Heritage Oil boss Tony
Buckingham, later worked for private military contracting firm
Executive Outcomes. In 2009 Mann was freed from an Equatorial
Guinea jail after serving one year of a 34-year sentence for his
role in a failed 2004 coup plot.
SELF-STARTERS
During his army career, Holmes also worked under U.S.
general and onetime challenger for the Democratic Party's
presidential nomination Wesley Clark. Since leaving the military
he has expanded his expertise and network of contacts,
conducting a study on behalf of London's Metropolitan Police
into what the private sector can do to combat terrorism.
Filings with Companies House show Holmes to be a director
and major shareholder of Titon International. The company lists
its core services as gathering business intelligence, recovering
stolen assets, covert anti-fraud operations, protecting
intellectual property and electronic counter-espionage.
Some in Britain believe the training given to the special
forces, moulding self-starters in an environment where officers
must win respect, may make them better suited to the sometimes
lonely role of fixer than former U.S. Green Berets, Navy SEALs
or members of Delta Force.
"While SAS soldiers can be good team members they are also
highly individualistic and independent. They will have no
difficulty operating in difficult or dangerous situations by
themselves," the special forces source said. "This
individualistic trait may be one of the characteristics that
distinguish them from other nations' Special Forces."
Holmes may not say much in public, but in a talk with
Sandhurst alumni in March 2005 entitled "Leadership Contrasts: A
Military Heart in a Civilian World", he is recorded as saying he
realised while serving in Arabia "that to lead the local
tribesmen successfully it was important to have integrity,
understand and respect the culture, share dangers and use a
'carrot and stick' approach, often by the judicious use of money
...
"Above all, intuition was needed to remain safe in hostile
environments."
(Reporting by Paul Hoskins and Emma Farge; Edited by Sara
Ledwith and Simon Robinson)