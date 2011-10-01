TRIPOLI Oct 1 A Turkish Airlines passenger
plane landed in Tripoli's Mitiga airport from Istanbul on
Saturday in the first international commercial flight to Libya
since the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in August.
Flags representing Turkey and Libya's new leadership flew
outside the airport as the plane landed while inside the
building, passengers waited patiently and queued at the check-in
desk to board the return flight.
"We are going to Turkey for business because it has been a
long time since we travelled. We are happy that the airline is
back in the meantime and we thank God," said Tripoli resident
Mohammed al-Jaroushi.
The United Nations Security Council resolution imposed in
March a no-fly zone for civilian flights over the country as
part of international efforts to protect anti-government
protesters under attack from Gaddafi loyalists.
Diplomats say civil airliners and flights carrying official
delegations are allowed to fly into the country provided they
notify monitors of their flight plans in order to avoid NATO
attack.
A diplomat contacted by Reuters said he believed the Turkish
Airlines flight would have had special clearance to enter the
country.
Tripoli's main international airport, which is a separate
facility south of the capital, has yet to resume normal
operations.
Turkish Airlines Chief Executive Temel Kotil
told reporters: "We started in Benghazi as humanitarian support
and also we had a flight here. We've been bringing people here
and we've been going back and bringing (aid) to the needy and
the wounded people."
"Best wishes to Libya. God willing, it will eventually be
much better than today."
A U.N. Security resolution on Sept. 16 eased some sanctions
on Libya but kept the no-fly zone in place, despite calls from
Russia and South Africa for it to be lifted.
However, the resolution did remove an obligation on all
member states to deny permission to any aircraft registered in
Libya, or owned or operated by Libyan nationals or companies to
take off from, land in or overfly their territory.
(Reporting by Mohammed al-Ramahi; Editing by Barry Malone and
Sophie Hares)