* Paris offers help in unfreezing rest of cash
* Libyan leaders frustrated that most assets still frozen
* Some states seek assurances cash will be used properly
By Ali Shuaib
TRIPOLI, Dec 14 France will release 230 million
euros ($300 million) to Libyan authorities in the next few days
and help them recover the rest of their frozen assets, French
Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on a visit to Tripoli on
Wednesday.
Libya's leadership has expressed growing frustration that,
three months after Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown, only a
fraction of the frozen assets, estimated at $150 billion, have
been released to pay for wages and rebuilding the country.
"We are sure that the frozen amount belongs to the Libyan
people. France will release 230 million euros in the next few
days and we are going to work with our partners in the Security
Council to unfreeze the (remaining) Libyan assets," Juppe,
speaking through an interpreter, told a news conference.
The freezing of Libyan assets was part of a package of
measures designed to put pressure on Gaddafi's administration to
stop attacking civilian protesters during this year's revolt
against his 42-year rule.
Gaddafi was forced from power in August but by late November
only about $18 billion of the $150 billion in seized assets had
been released by special dispensation from the U.N. Security
Council's sanctions committee.
Diplomats said last month that of the $18 billion, only
about $3 billion had been made available to Tripoli.
Some countries have said they have legal concerns about the
ownership of the assets, while others want reassurances that
Libya's fragile government is sufficiently competent and
cohesive to be able to use the money effectively.
Last week the governor of Libya's central bank, the prime
minister, the finance minister and the head of the interim
leadership, the National Transitional Council, signed a letter
to the U.N. asking it to release the funds.
Juppe was speaking to reporters after talks with caretaker
prime minister Abdurrahim El-Keib. The Libyan official thanked
France for the leading role it took in backing the rebellion
against Gaddafi's rule.
Asked about the prospects for contracts which French
companies won in Libya under Gaddafi's rule, Juppe said: "Now we
have one partner, which is the legitimate government of Libya."
"We will study the possibility of the continuation of these
agreements or of adapting them."
(Additional reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing by Christian
Lowe; Editing by Louise IReland)