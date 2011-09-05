By Emma Farge
BENGHAZI, Sept 5 Commodities trader Glencore
has signed its first contract to deliver fuels to
Libya's interim council, industry sources said, in a further
sign that rival Vitol is losing its position as top supplier to
rebels that are now interim leaders.
"They are supplying products," said an industry source in
Libya familiar with the transaction.
It was not clear when delivery would begin but a second
industry source said the contract was conditional on the lifting
of UN sanctions on Libya.
Glencore declined to give comment.
Vitol, along with Qatar, was a top supplier for the rebels
in east Libya during the first few months of the revolt and,
while it is still sending fuel, the National Transitional
Council (NTC) has diversified its business partners.
Over the past week, Russia's Gunvor and France's Total
have supplied their first tankers to Libya since the
conflict between rebels and forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi
began in February.
FUEL SHORTAGES
Even during peacetime, the North African oil producer relied
on imports of fuels such as gasoline because of insufficient
refining capacity. Import requirements have surged since the
conflict began in February due to refinery outages.
Libya's NTC badly needs fuels to help relieve strain on its
infrastructure and restore order in the country.
Long lines have appeared at petrol stations across eastern
parts of Libya over the last week, occasionally resulting in
friction between residents in the heavily-armed country.
A spokesman for the NTC said that some of the $15 billion
which international powers agreed to unfreeze at a conference in
Paris last week would be spent on paying for fuel imports.
