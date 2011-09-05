(Corrects description in paragraph 11 to Swiss-based Gunvor
By Emma Farge
BENGHAZI, Sept 5 Commodities trader Glencore
has signed its first contract to deliver fuels to
Libya's interim council, industry sources said, in a further
sign that rival Vitol is losing its place as top
supplier to the rebels who now rule the country.
The National Transitional Council (NTC) has gained broad
international recognition as Libya's legitimate government and
oil trading firms are vying for contracts to gain a foothold in
the OPEC member country, which holds Africa's largest oil
reserves.
The NTC badly needs fuels to help relieve strain on Libya's
infrastructure and prove it can restore order and basic services
in a country reeling after six months of fighting.
"They are supplying products. The deal was for two shipments
of gasoline and two shipments of gasoil," said an industry
source in Libya familiar with the transaction.
Glencore declined to comment.
The size of the cargoes was not disclosed but four
standard-size products tankers are worth around $125 million at
current European spot prices.
The contract terms give an option for Glencore to be paid
with crude oil equal to the cost of the fuel supplies or with
cash, the source said, giving the NTC time to either restart oil
production or pay with unfrozen funds once controlled by former
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
It was not clear when delivery would begin but a second
industry source said the contract was conditional on the lifting
of UN sanctions on Libya, which still apply to the country's
National Oil Corporation.
Some fuel imports to Libya in the past two months have been
arranged via Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company, since it
has a sanctions exemption.
NEW SUPPLIERS
Vitol, along with Qatar, was a top supplier for the rebels
in east Libya during the first few months of the revolt and,
while it is still sending fuel, the NTC has diversified its
business partners.
Over the past week, Swiss-based Gunvor, a major trader of
Russian oil and products, and France's Total have
supplied their first tankers to Libya since the conflict between
rebels and forces loyal to Gaddafi began in February.
Even during peacetime, the North African oil producer relied
on imports of fuels such as gasoline because of insufficient
refining capacity. Import requirements have surged since the
conflict began in February due to refinery outages and a sharp
drop in output of natural gas, used to make electricity.
Long lines have appeared at petrol stations across eastern
parts of Libya over the last week, occasionally resulting in
friction between residents in the heavily-armed country.
Blackouts are common in Libya and streetlamps in parts of
the eastern city of Benghazi went out for over an hour on Sunday
night.
A spokesman for the NTC said that some of the $15 billion
which international powers agreed to unfreeze at a conference in
Paris last week would be spent on paying for fuel imports.
"The immediate needs are payment of past salaries, medical
assistance and resolving some of the fuel shortages -- both
gasoline and fuel for electrical power", Shamsiddin Abdulmolah
told reporters.
