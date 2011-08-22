* Libya fund's market value stood at $64.18 bln at Sept 30,
2010
* Fund's equity portfolio had lost 17 pct in Q2 2010 vs Q1
2010
* $1 bln Soc Gen structured product investment valued at
$284.5 mln
By Dinesh Nair
DUBAI, Aug 22 Libyan rebels on the verge of
bringing Muammar Gaddafi's 41-year old regime to an end will
likely inherit a depleted investment portfolio in the country's
secretive sovereign wealth fund, as the market downturn this
year worsens an already weak performance in 2010.
The fund, set up in 2006 to manage the country's oil
revenues and with stakes in European bluechips, is seen key to
any post-conflict reconstruction of the African country and any
new government will rely on the fund for future economic
development.
The market value of the Libyan Investment Authority's (LIA)
investment portfolio rebounded in the third quarter of 2010,
after a 4.5 percent slump in the prior quarter, to $64.19
billion as of Sept. 30, 2010, the fund's management information
report showed. But that is still below a widely quoted figure
close to $70 billion.
A sharp drop in asset values after the debt crisis in Europe
and a downgrade of the United States' credit rating is likely to
have further thinned the portfolio even though latest figures
are not available, analysts say.
"The drop in market value of the fund's portfolio is
reflective of its mismanagement under Colonel Muammar Gaddafi's
rule," said Karin Maree, an analyst at the Economist
Intelligence Unit in London.
"This could change under a new government, which will be
eager to safeguard the country's assets."
Within the portfolio, cash and deposits made up the largest
chunk, at 32.4 percent of total assets, while equity holdings
made up 11.2 percent, bonds 5 percent and the rest mainly in
subsidiaries and alternative investments.
The value of the equity portfolio, which includes stakes in
Italian bank UniCredit and British publishing group
Pearson , rose 18.3 percent in the third-quarter of 2010
to $7.2 billion from the prior quarter. The portfolio had
dropped 17.3 percent in the second-quarter.
LIA held deposits worth $20.2 billion at the end of the
third-quarter and a cash position of $593.2 million. It had
around $17.32 billion of its term deposits with the Libyan
Central Bank.
About $1.4 billion in cash and deposits was held with HSBC
Holdings while $1 billion was deposited with Arab
Banking Corp, according to the report.
The fund held $32 billion in cash with several U.S. banks
each managing up to $500 million, and it has primary investments
in London, a confidential diplomatic cable showed earlier in the
year.
The fund's structured product investments have also seen a
significant decline in value. A $1 billion investment in a
Societe Generale structured product was valued at a
mere $284.5 million at the end of June 30. The September report
also criticised the high fees charged by externally managed
funds including hedge fund Permal, Credit Suisse , BNP
Paribas , Palladyne and NotzStucki.
A total of $1.4 billion invested across the five funds
resulted in a 23 percent loss and $81 million in fees according
to the report.
The document also showed LIA controlled 11 subsidiaries with
combined value of $24.71 billion.
"The resumption of oil production and exports will be
critical. That will help further boost foreign reserves and
compensate for the weakness in the performance of the fund,"
EIU's Maree said.
LIA is one of the most opaque sovereign wealth funds in the
world.
The fund is a member of the International Forum of Sovereign
Wealth Funds (IFSWF) which groups many of the world's sovereign
funds which together have $3 trillion in combined assets.
LIA returned profits of $2.37 billion between 2006 and early
2009, or nearly 6 percent on initial capital of $40 billion.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)