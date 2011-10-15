TRIPOLI Oct 15 Thousands of Libyans fleeing
fighting in the besieged cities of Sirte and Bani Walid are
straining the resources of struggling nearby towns, but the
emergency relief fund set up by foreign donors says it is no
longer its job to help.
The fund was set up in a Qatari account to circumvent
sanctions in order to help the erstwhile rebels during the war
against Muammar Gaddafi.
It has swollen to more than half a billion U.S. dollars, but
only a fraction of the money donated, unfrozen or on loan has
been spent.
The fund says it is no longer responsible for providing
emergency cash and its current mandate is to invest in long-term
projects, its manager Mazin Ramadan told Reuters. International
aid organisations should tackle the humanitarian crisis, he
said.
"We want to fund civil society in Libya, we need to do a
better job of communicating that," Ramadan said.
He said confusion had arisen because of the fund's early
involvement in emergency activities, but it was now focusing on
designing a programme to fund future non-governmental
organisations based in Libya.
When Qatar set up the fund in April, the aim was to provide
Libya with a lifeline down which other countries could channel
funds without violating sanctions. Qatar was the first Arab
state to recognise the then opposition and donated the first
$100 million.
Many Libyans are still desperate for money and it is no
longer clear where they can hope to obtain cash, or who will
help the swelling numbers of internally displaced people.
"Unfrozen money has been put in the Temporary Financing
Mechanism, but it takes a long time for them to use it,"
secretary of finance Emraja Gaith told Reuters in an interview.
Cash freed up by foreign governments should be transferred
directly to the central bank, he said, because it could process
urgent payments more effectively. [ID: nL5E7LA3NX]
NO MONEY
But local authorities say they have only received a fraction
of the money they need to cope with the flood of families
escaping the fighting in the last two places where Gaddafi
loyalists are still holding out; Sirte and Bani Walid.
Some have even journeyed to the capital, cap in hand, to ask
new government head Mustafa Abdel Jalil directly for funds.
As Jalil met the Canadian ambassador, Hakim Badran from
Mizdah council waited to see him and ask for money he said was
urgently needed to cope with the thousands taking shelter in
schools and homes in his village, just west of Bani Walid.
"Jalil told me if I came here I could speak to him," Badran
said.
In Tripoli, officials said the capital's resources were also
being tested by the arrival of thousands of internally displaced
people and more money was needed to provide services in the
capital.
"In Tripoli we have only received a small amount of the
money we asked for. We have 15 million dinar ($12.2 million) ...
this is not enough," said Ahmed Al Tarhouni, an aide to the
council's head, Abderrazzaq Buhagiar.
Officially the Temporary Financing Mechanism now tops $500
million, after $400 million was released from frozen Libyan
assets in the United States, further donations were made from
Bahrain and Kuwait and Germany made a loan in August.
About $130 million has been spent so far; on fuel, hospital
bills and salaries delivered to a remote mountain region that
had been struggling without cash for months.
Fund officials say further projects will go to
non-governmental organisations able to meet the needs of Libyans
who have lost their homes, incomes or family in the war, and
decentralise some spending power to local government.
But many of the councillors interviewed were unaware of the
fund, or did not know whether they qualified for money.
Most of Libya's estimated $170 billion in frozen assets are
still out of reach, and despite pledges by global powers to make
money available, just one third of a promised $15 billion has
been unfrozen.
The National Transitional Council has spent $1.6 billion so
far, the bulk of which has been handed to local councils to
provide salaries in many areas which had not seen a pay packet
since the uprising began in February.
(£1 = 1.23 Libyan dinars)
(Editing by Jon Hemming)