BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 24 Libya's rebel council
said on Wednesday it was offering an amnesty to any of Muammar
Gaddafi's entourage who kill or capture him.
Council chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil also said a Benghazi
businessman, whom he did not identify, had offered a reward of
two million Libyan dinars ($1.3 million) for Gaddafi's capture.
"The National Transitional Council announces that any of his
inner cicle who kill Gaddafi or capture him, society will give
amnesty or pardon for any crime he has committed," he told a
news conference.
(Reporting by Robert Birsel ; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Andrew Roche)