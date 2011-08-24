BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 24 Libya's rebel council said on Wednesday it was offering an amnesty to any of Muammar Gaddafi's entourage who kill or capture him.

Council chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil also said a Benghazi businessman, whom he did not identify, had offered a reward of two million Libyan dinars ($1.3 million) for Gaddafi's capture.

"The National Transitional Council announces that any of his inner cicle who kill Gaddafi or capture him, society will give amnesty or pardon for any crime he has committed," he told a news conference. (Reporting by Robert Birsel ; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Roche)