MISRATA Oct 20 Muammar Gaddafi's body has a bullet in the head and a bullet in the abdomen, a medical source told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier, a doctor involved in an overnight autopsy on the former Libyan leader's body told Reuters he had died from a gunshot wound.

"There are multiple injuries. There is a bullet in the abdomen and in the brain," the medical source said.

The autopsy was carried out at a morgue in the city of Misrata, about 200 km (130 miles) east of Tripoli. Local officials said Gaddafi's body would now be brought back to the cold store at an old market in Misrata where it has been on public display. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Barry Malon)