Oct 24 Deposed Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi
will be buried on Tuesday in a simple ceremony, attended by
Muslim clerics, at a secret location in the Libyan desert, an
official with the National Transitional Council said on Monday.
Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim will be buried in the same ceremony.
Gaddafi's kinsmen had wanted to bury his body in his home town
of Sirte.
Here is what has happened since the former ruler was killed:
Oct. 20 - THURSDAY - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC
fighters take his home town of Sirte, ending a two-month siege.
-- Footage shows him wounded and alive but being manhandled
by fighters before his death.
-- The NTC says he was not killed intentionally. An NTC
official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is also captured alive,
but Libyan television shows a picture of him lying dead on a
stretcher.
Oct. 21 - FRIDAY - "He will get his right like any Muslim,
his body will be washed and treated with dignity. I expect he
will be buried in a Muslim cemetery within 24 hours," commander
Abdul-Salam Eleiwa says in Misrata. Fighters keep Gaddafi's body
in a large cold store in a market area of Misrata.
-- The United Nations and human rights groups, including
Amnesty International, call for a full investigation into the
death of Gaddafi and voice concerns he may have been executed, a
war crime under international law.
-- A television station based in Syria that supported
Gaddafi says that his wife has asked for a U.N. investigation
into his death.
Oct. 22 - SATURDAY - Forces guarding Gaddafi's body let in
members of the public to see the deposed leader for a second
day. Wounds that may hold clues to how he died are covered.
-- A Reuters reporter who viewed the body says Gaddafi's
head was turned to the left. That meant a bullet hole that
earlier could be seen on the left side of his face, just in
front of his ear, could no longer be seen.
-- Two days earlier the body of Mo'tassim was laid out in a
private house in Misrata. Wounds to his jaw and neck were
visible. On Saturday in the cold store, his body was covered up
to the neck with a blanket. The wounds to his jaw and neck had
been stitched up.
Oct. 23 - SUNDAY - An autopsy on Gaddafi is carried out in
the early hours at a morgue in Misrata and reveals that he had
one bullet wound in the left side of his head and one in his
abdomen, official sources say.
-- Thousands continue to queue to see Gaddafi and his son
despite an increasing stench of visibly putrefying flesh.
-- Nick Kaufman, Saadi Gaddafi's lawyer, says in an email
that he is "shocked and outraged by the vicious brutality" shown
towards his father and his brother Mo'tassim.
"The contradictory statements issued by the NTC excusing
these barbaric executions and the grotesque abuse of the corpses
make it clear that no person affiliated with the former regime
will receive a fair trial in Libya". Saadi fled to Niger after
the fall of Tripoli in August.
-- The NTC declares Libya liberated.
Oct. 24 - MONDAY - Fighters guarding the corpses place
plastic sheeting under them as fluids leak. People continue to
visit until guards lock the gates to the compound around the
cold storage container.
-- The bodies of Gaddafi and Mo'tassim are moved to an
unknown location. An NTC official says they will be buried on
Tuesday at a secret location in the Libyan desert.
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)