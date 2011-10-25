Oct 25 Former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were buried in a secret desert location on Tuesday, five days after they were captured and killed.

Here is a timeline of what has happened since Gaddafi was killed:

Oct. 20 - THURSDAY - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters take his home town of Sirte, ending a two-month siege.

-- Footage shows him wounded and alive but being manhandled by fighters before his death.

-- The NTC says he was not killed intentionally. An NTC official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is also captured alive. Libyan television shows him lying dead on a stretcher.

Oct. 21 - FRIDAY - "He will get his right like any Muslim, his body will be washed and treated with dignity. I expect he will be buried in a Muslim cemetery within 24 hours," commander Abdul-Salam Eleiwa says in Misrata. Fighters keep Gaddafi's body in a large cold store in a market area of Misrata.

-- The United Nations and human rights groups, including Amnesty International, call for a full investigation into the death of Gaddafi and voice concerns he may have been executed, a war crime under international law.

-- A pro-Gaddafi television station in Syria says the former leader's wife has asked for a U.N. investigation into his death.

Oct. 22 - SATURDAY - Forces guarding Gaddafi's body let in members of the public to view it for a second day. Wounds that may hold clues to how he died are covered.

-- A Reuters reporter who viewed the body says Gaddafi's head was turned to the left. That meant a bullet hole that earlier could be seen on the left side of his face, just in front of his ear, was no longer visible.

-- Two days earlier Mo'tassim's body was laid out in a private house in Misrata. Wounds to his jaw and neck were visible. On Saturday in the cold store, his body was covered to the neck with a blanket. The jaw and neck wounds had been stitched up.

Oct. 23 - SUNDAY - An autopsy on Gaddafi is carried out in the early hours at a morgue in Misrata and reveals that he had one bullet wound in the left side of his head and one in his abdomen, official sources say.

-- Thousands continue to queue to see Gaddafi and his son despite the increasing stench of putrefying flesh.

-- Nick Kaufman, Saadi Gaddafi's lawyer, says in an email that he is "shocked and outraged by the vicious brutality" shown towards his father and his brother Mo'tassim.

"The contradictory statements issued by the NTC excusing these barbaric executions and the grotesque abuse of the corpses make it clear that no person affiliated with the former regime will receive a fair trial in Libya". Saadi fled to Niger after the fall of Tripoli in August.

-- The NTC declares Libya liberated.

Oct. 24 - MONDAY - Fighters guarding the corpses place plastic sheeting under them as fluids leak. People continue to visit until the decay forces the guards to close the doors.

-- The bodies of Gaddafi and Mo'tassim are moved to an unknown location.

-- NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil tells a news conference the NTC has formed a committee to investigate Gaddafi's death.

Oct. 25 - TUESDAY - Final Islamic prayers are said over the body of Gaddafi by his cleric, Khaled Tantoush, who was arrested with him. The religious ceremony is also attended by two of his cousins, Mansour Dhao Ibrahim, once leader of the People's Guard, and Ahmed Ibrahim.

-- Afterwards, two trusted NTC officials are handed the bodies of Gaddafi and Mo'tassim and they are buried deep in the Sahara desert in a secret place, the NTC says.