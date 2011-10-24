TRIPOLI Oct 24 The body of former Libyan leader
Muammar Gaddafi will be buried on Tuesday in a simple ceremony,
attended by Muslim clerics, in a secret location in the Libyan
desert, an official with the National Transitional Council said
on Monday.
"He will be buried tomorrow in a simple burial with sheikhs
attending the burial. It will be an unknown location in the open
desert," the official told Reuters by telephone, adding that the
decomposition of the body had reached the point where the
"corpse cannot last longer".
"No agreement was reached for his tribe to take him," he
added. Asked if Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim would be buried in the
same ceremony, the official said: "Yes."
