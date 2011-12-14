ALGIERS Dec 14 A lawyer for Muammar Gaddafi's daughter said on Wednesday he had written to the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to ask if an investigation had been launched into the killing of her father and brother.

A copy of the letter, seen by Reuters, said that Muammar Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were "murdered in the most horrific fashion with their bodies thereafter displayed and grotesquely abused in complete defiance of Islamic law".

"The images of this savagery were broadcast throughout the world causing my client severe emotional distress," said the letter from Nick Kaufman, who represents Aisha Gaddafi.

Muammar Gaddafi and Mo'tassim were captured in October in their home town of Sirte. They were killed soon after while in the custody of fighters loyal to the country's new leadership, in circumstances that have not been fully explained.

Gaddafi's daughter Aisha fled with other family members to neighbouring Algeria when rebels forced the Libyan leader to flee Tripoli in August.