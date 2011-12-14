ALGIERS Dec 14 A lawyer for Muammar
Gaddafi's daughter said on Wednesday he had written to the
prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to ask if an
investigation had been launched into the killing of her father
and brother.
A copy of the letter, seen by Reuters, said that Muammar
Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were "murdered in the most
horrific fashion with their bodies thereafter displayed and
grotesquely abused in complete defiance of Islamic law".
"The images of this savagery were broadcast throughout the
world causing my client severe emotional distress," said the
letter from Nick Kaufman, who represents Aisha Gaddafi.
Muammar Gaddafi and Mo'tassim were captured in October in
their home town of Sirte. They were killed soon after while in
the custody of fighters loyal to the country's new leadership,
in circumstances that have not been fully explained.
Gaddafi's daughter Aisha fled with other family members to
neighbouring Algeria when rebels forced the Libyan leader to
flee Tripoli in August.
