By Christian Lowe
ALGIERS Dec 14 A lawyer for Muammar
Gaddafi's daughter said on Wednesday he had written to the
prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to ask if
an investigation had been launched into the killing of her
father and brother.
A copy of the letter, seen by Reuters, said that Muammar
Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were "murdered in the most
horrific fashion with their bodies thereafter displayed and
grotesquely abused in complete defiance of Islamic law".
"The images of this savagery were broadcast throughout the
world, causing my client severe emotional distress," said the
letter from Nick Kaufman, who represents Aisha Gaddafi.
"To date, neither Ms. Gaddafi nor any member of her family
has been informed, by your office, of the initiation of an
investigation into the circumstances surrounding the brutal
murders," the letter said.
Muammar Gaddafi and Mo'tassim were captured in their home
town of Sirte in October, two months after rebels seized the
capital Tripoli and put the longtime Libyan leader and his
relatives to flight.
They were killed soon after their capture while in the
custody of fighters loyal to the country's new leadership, in
circumstances that have not been fully explained.
Gaddafi's daughter Aisha fled with other family members to
neighbouring Algeria in August.
The ICC, based in the Hague, earlier this year issued arrest
warrants for Muammar Gaddafi, another son, Saif al-Islam, and
the former Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi, for
crimes against humanity.
In the letter, Aisha Gaddafi's lawyer asked if the ICC
prosecutor's office was investigating the killings of her father
and brother, and if it was taking steps to make sure the Libyan
authorities themselves were investigating the matter.
The letter also asked whether the ICC was looking into what
reports said at the time was a NATO air strike on Gaddafi's
convoy moments before he was captured.
"Is your office investigating the attack allegedly carried
out by NATO forces in order to determine whether individual
criminal responsibility should be assigned for an unlawful
military attack?" the letter asked.
(Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)