BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Union urged Libya's interim rulers on Thursday to push for a broad-based reconciliation in the country following the death of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The president of EU council of member states, Herman van Rompuy, and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said dialogue between all elements of Libyan society was needed for a successful transition to democracy.

"The reported death of Muammar Gaddafi marks the end of an era of despotism and repression from which the Libyan people have suffered for too long," they said in a statement.

"We call on the National Transitional Council to pursue a broad based reconciliation process which reaches out to all Libyans and enables a democratic, peaceful and transparent transition," they said.

Several NTC officials said Gaddafi was killed during a fight for his hometown in Sirte on Thursday. But Western powers, who have backed the rebellion which took the capital Tripoli two months ago, said they were still seeking confirmation. (Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)