BRUSSELS Oct 20 The European Union urged
Libya's interim rulers on Thursday to push for a broad-based
reconciliation in the country following the death of deposed
leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The president of EU council of member states, Herman van
Rompuy, and European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
said dialogue between all elements of Libyan society was needed
for a successful transition to democracy.
"The reported death of Muammar Gaddafi marks the end of an
era of despotism and repression from which the Libyan people
have suffered for too long," they said in a statement.
"We call on the National Transitional Council to pursue a
broad based reconciliation process which reaches out to all
Libyans and enables a democratic, peaceful and transparent
transition," they said.
Several NTC officials said Gaddafi was killed during a fight
for his hometown in Sirte on Thursday. But Western powers, who
have backed the rebellion which took the capital Tripoli two
months ago, said they were still seeking confirmation.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak)