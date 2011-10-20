By Tim Gaynor and Taha Zargoun
| SIRTE, Libya
SIRTE, Libya Oct 20 Muammar Gaddafi called the
rebels who rose up against his 42-years of one-man rule "rats",
but in the end it was he who was captured cowering in a drainage
pipe full of rubbish and filth.
"He called us rats, but look where we found him," said Ahmed
Al Sahati, a 27-year-old government fighter, standing next to
two stinking drainage pipes under a six-lane highway.
Government fighters, video evidence and the scenes of sheer
carnage nearby told the story of the dictator's final hours.
Shortly before dawn prayers on Thursday, Gaddafi surrounded
by a few dozen loyal bodyguards and accompanied by the head of
his now non-existent army Abu Bakr Younis Jabr broke out of the
two-month siege of Sirte and made a break for the west.
But they did not get far.
NATO said its aircraft struck military vehicles belonging to
pro-Gaddafi forces near Sirte at about 8:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) on
Thursday, but the alliance said it was unsure whether the
strikes had killed Gaddafi.
Fifteen pick-up trucks mounted with heavy machine guns lay
burnt out, smashed and smouldering next to an electricity sub
station some 20 metres from the main road, about two miles west
of Sirte.
They had clearly been hit by a force far beyond anything the
motley army the former rebels have assembled during eight months
of revolt to overthrow the once feared leader.
But there was no bomb crater, indicating the strike may have
been carried out by a helicopter gunship, or had been strafed by
a fighter jet.
Inside the trucks still in their seats sat the charred
skeletal remains of drivers and passengers killed instantly by
the strike. Other bodies lay mutilated and contorted strewn in
the grass. Some 50 bodies in all.
Gaddafi himself and a handful of his men escaped death and
appeared to have ran through a stand of trees towards the main
road and hid in the two drainage pipes.
But a group of government fighters were on their tail.
"At first we fired at them with anti-aircraft guns, but it
was no use," said Salem Bakeer, while being feted by his
comrades near the road. "Then we went in on foot.
"One of Gaddafi's men came out waving his rifle in the air
and shouting surrender, but as soon as he saw my face he started
shooting at me," he told Reuters.
"Then I think Gaddafi must have told them to stop. 'My
master is here, my master is here', he said, 'Muammar Gaddafi is
here and he is wounded'," said Bakeer.
"We went in and brought Gaddafi out. He was saying 'what's
wrong? What's wrong? What's going on?'. Then we took him and put
him in the car," Bakeer said.
At the time of capture, Gaddafi was already wounded with
gunshots to his leg and to his back, Bakeer said.
Other government fighters who said they took part in
Gaddafi's capture, separately confirmed Bakeer's version of
events, though one said the man who ruled Libya for 42 years was
shot and wounded at the last minute by one of his own men.
"One of Muammar Gaddafi's guards shot him in the chest,"
said Omran Jouma Shawan.
Army chief Jabr was also captured alive, Bakeer said. NTC
officials later announced he was dead.
Fallen electricity cables partially covered the entrance to
the pipes and the bodies of three men, apparently Gaddafi
bodyguards lay at the entrance to one end, one in shorts
probably due to a bandaged wound on his leg.
Four more bodies lay at the other end of the pipes. All
black men, one had his brains blown out, another man had been
decapitated, his dreadlocked head lying beside his torso.
Joyous government fighters fired their weapons in the air,
shouted "Allahu Akbar" and posed for pictures. Others wrote
graffiti on the concrete parapets of the highway.
"Gaddafi was captured here," said one simply.
From there Gaddafi was taken to the nearby city of Sirte
where he and his dwindling band of die-hard supporters had made
a last stand under a rain of missile and artillery fire in a
desperate two-month siege.
Video footage showed Gaddafi, dazed and wounded, but still
clearly alive and gesturing with his hands as he was dragged
from a pick-up truck by a crowd of angry jostling group of
government soldiers who hit him and pulled his hair.
He then appeared to fall to the ground and was enveloped by
the crowd. NTC officials later announced Gaddafi had died of his
wounds after capture.
