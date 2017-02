TUNIS Oct 20 Libyan state television on Thursday broadcast video footage of fighters with the interim government posing with the corpse of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

A half dozen fighters, some wearing military fatigues, shouted "Allahu Akbar" (God is greatest) as one of them lifted Gaddafi's head up towards the camera. Wounds covered his face but there was no sign of blood, unlike in earlier images recorded immediately after his capture. The footage was recorded in an indoors location but it was not clear where it was. (Reporting By Joseph Nasr; Writing by Christian Lowe)